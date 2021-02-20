Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Trading Up 3.5%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) was up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 2,671,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 1,293,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.

About Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF)

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily explores for a lithium property portfolio consisting of 110,280 hectares covering sections of 11 salars and two laguna complexes in Chile.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.