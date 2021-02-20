Live Oak Acquisition Corp II (OTCMKTS:LOKBU) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Live Oak Acquisition Corp II (OTCMKTS:LOKBU)’s stock price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.13 and last traded at $12.13. Approximately 26,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.54.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp II Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LOKBU)

There is no company description available for Live Oak Acquisition Corp II.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.