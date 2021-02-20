Lobstex Price Reaches $0.0937 on Major Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0937 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $977,330.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 115.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,353,714 coins and its circulating supply is 21,353,702 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

