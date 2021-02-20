Lobstex Price Tops $0.0901 on Major Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0901 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $154,419.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,357,924 coins and its circulating supply is 21,357,912 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

