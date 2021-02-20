LockTrip Price Reaches $1.31 on Major Exchanges (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00002291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $19.60 million and $84,428.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 52.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001613 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.