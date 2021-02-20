Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Position Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Loews by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

L stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $54.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

In other news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $205,396.50. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,134 shares of company stock valued at $424,441. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

