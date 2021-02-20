Loki (LOKI) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,126.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,864.69 or 0.03382535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.01 or 0.00399098 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $651.27 or 0.01181392 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.14 or 0.00451947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.70 or 0.00400350 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.79 or 0.00286222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026671 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

