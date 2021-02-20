Loom Network (LOOM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42.91 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $150.47 million and approximately $42.91 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00060152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.30 or 0.00779974 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00040359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00056959 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00041266 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00017959 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.34 or 0.04634753 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.