Loom Network (LOOM) Market Cap Hits $151.35 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $151.35 million and $53.29 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 38.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00062696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $464.13 or 0.00815190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00039567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00057954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.04 or 0.05018037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00043042 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00018547 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

LOOM is a token. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

Loom Network Token Trading

