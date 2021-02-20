Loopring Hits 24 Hour Volume of $86.59 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Loopring token can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001270 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Loopring has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $865.39 million and approximately $86.59 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00061325 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $441.13 or 0.00789240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00037766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00056289 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00041720 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00018104 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.75 or 0.04679911 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,218,983,720 tokens. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

