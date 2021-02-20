Loopring [NEO] Reaches Market Cap of $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Switcheo Network, CoinMex and DragonEX. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $277.61 or 0.00494591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00070358 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00080250 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00064890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00076998 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00028738 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.30 or 0.00397822 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, IDAX, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

