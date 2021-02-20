Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 50,970 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,970 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of SecureWorks worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 174.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 315,664 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at $3,519,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the third quarter valued at $1,021,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 36.5% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 82,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 9.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 715,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 63,146 shares in the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -75.23 and a beta of 1.17. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $16.31.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.19 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. SecureWorks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

