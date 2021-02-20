Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,163 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on IP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,849 shares of company stock worth $2,946,553. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

