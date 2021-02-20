Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 16,830 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 257.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,358 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 16,830 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $68.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.36. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,712.93 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RUN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sunrun from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sunrun from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $147,221.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $130,622.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,283,383 shares of company stock worth $89,150,993. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

