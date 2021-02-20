Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 24,524 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 209.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,244 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,524 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,290,795 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $286,199,000 after purchasing an additional 329,496 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,337,607 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $111,293,000 after purchasing an additional 54,848 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,036 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $75,992,000 after purchasing an additional 190,904 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,159,567 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $74,764,000 after purchasing an additional 578,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,655,145 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $57,302,000 after purchasing an additional 35,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

NYSE PFGC opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.98. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.