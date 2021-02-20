Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 4,110 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 161.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 65,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,884,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,997,000 after buying an additional 575,561 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.89.

FLT stock opened at $273.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $322.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.15.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

