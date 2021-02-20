Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 43,807 ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ABM Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $678,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM opened at $42.58 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $43.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,127.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

Separately, CL King raised their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

