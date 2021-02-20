Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,494 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 151.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELF opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 130.27 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELF. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 200,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $5,032,515.00. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $200,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,997 shares of company stock valued at $11,890,977. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

