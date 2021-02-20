Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENTG opened at $105.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 16.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

