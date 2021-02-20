Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of DSP Group worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 985,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DSP Group by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 369,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 95,629 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DSP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,160,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in DSP Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 43,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in DSP Group by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 117,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSP Group stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.81 million, a PE ratio of -68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cynthia Paul sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $78,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $211,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,227.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,558 shares of company stock worth $1,530,952. 8.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DSPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DSP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

