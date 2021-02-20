Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Chuy’s worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 17.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,535,000 after buying an additional 453,311 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 794,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 121.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 276,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 474,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $823.05 million, a P/E ratio of -94.98 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

