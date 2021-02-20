Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 495.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,263 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 90,328 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -988.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.