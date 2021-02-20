Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 415.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $292.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.55 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.39.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,363 shares of company stock worth $61,174,903 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

