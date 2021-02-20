Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,205 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Ennis worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ennis by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ennis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ennis by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ennis by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ennis by 293.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $512.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.50. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $21.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.44 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

