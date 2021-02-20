Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Tutor Perini worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 51.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 348.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $3,403,873.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,817.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPC shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

TPC opened at $17.67 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.11 million, a P/E ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.