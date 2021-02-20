Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Blackbaud worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLKB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at $671,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 6.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

BLKB stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.24, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.05.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BLKB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

In other news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $570,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,946.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.