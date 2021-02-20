Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 132.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 420.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

In related news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $3,572,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,146.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $213,481.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,621,299 shares of company stock valued at $174,171,288. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $65.28 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $93.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average of $55.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 2.00.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

