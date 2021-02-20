Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,801 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 947,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 923,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,782,000 after purchasing an additional 135,927 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 1,192.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 347,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after buying an additional 320,395 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 216,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,696,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 386.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after buying an additional 129,697 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total transaction of $820,932.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 292,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,213,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $299,492.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,371 shares in the company, valued at $437,520.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $178.47 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $114.55 and a 52 week high of $188.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.96.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.97 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

