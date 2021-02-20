Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,065 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.3% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVT opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.03. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.83 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

