Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 247,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Viemed Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $149,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 15.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $281,000.

VMD stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16.

Separately, Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Viemed Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

