Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Cutera worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cutera by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cutera by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Cutera by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 56,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Cutera by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cutera by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cutera alerts:

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $37.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $655.24 million, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cutera from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cutera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.