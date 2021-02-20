Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTV stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average of $70.69.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

