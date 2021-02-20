Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 116,461 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 116,461 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Brightcove worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brightcove in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter worth about $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Brightcove by 558.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brightcove in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Brightcove by 7.5% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCOV opened at $24.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $972.46 million, a PE ratio of -66.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Brightcove Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCOV shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

