Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 12,273 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,273 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 16.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Incyte by 20.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Incyte by 84.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 142,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 65,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Incyte by 3.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $80.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.46 and a 200-day moving average of $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of -51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.