Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 17,734 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,734 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 719.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

In other news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $196,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,231.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 5,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $257,802.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,900.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,321 shares of company stock worth $5,811,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $96.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.18 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.57. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $97.15.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

