Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 5,410 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $33.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.61. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $34.88.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $26,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

