Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 9,855 Shares of Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,855 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Foundation Building Materials worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBM. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foundation Building Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of NYSE:FBM opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $831.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.03.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.