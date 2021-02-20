Lotto24 (ETR:LO24) Trading Up 1.2%

Lotto24 AG (ETR:LO24) was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €336.00 ($395.29) and last traded at €336.00 ($395.29). Approximately 13 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €332.00 ($390.59).

The stock has a market cap of $541.07 million and a PE ratio of 174.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €328.40 and a 200-day moving average of €293.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.25.

Lotto24 Company Profile (ETR:LO24)

Lotto24 AG engages in the online brokerage of state-licensed lottery products in Germany. The company offers its customers the possibility to participate in the lottery products, including Lotto 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, EuroJackpot, GlÃ¼cksSpirale, Keno, lotto clubs, instant lotteries, and Deutsche Fernsehlotterie.

