Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s 9th Largest Position

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $177.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.42.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.