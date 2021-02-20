LTO Network (LTO) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $103.84 million and $12.95 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LTO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LTO Network has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,315,409 coins and its circulating supply is 274,208,385 coins. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

