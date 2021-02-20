Lunyr Hits Market Cap of $462,103.56 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lunyr has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $462,103.56 and $250,694.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lunyr

Lunyr is a token. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

