Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,178 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Macy’s worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of M. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on M. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Macy’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

NYSE M opened at $14.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.