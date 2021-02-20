Maecenas (ART) Price Hits $0.0177 on Major Exchanges

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 157.7% higher against the US dollar. One Maecenas token can now be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Maecenas has a market cap of $1.22 million and $2,621.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

