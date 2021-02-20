Maincoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.47 Million (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $34,373.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00061157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.10 or 0.00787171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00041651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00057504 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00018222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00041437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.96 or 0.04670558 BTC.

Maincoin Coin Profile

MNC is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Maincoin Coin Trading

Maincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

