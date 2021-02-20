Maker (MKR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $262.98 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. Maker has a market cap of $2.58 billion and approximately $262.98 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maker has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can currently be bought for $2,586.83 or 0.04625845 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00060511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $441.22 or 0.00789010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00037296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00056338 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00041236 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00017769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,692 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.