MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) versus AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Head-To-Head Contrast

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) and AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MAN GRP PLC/ADR and AssetMark Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAN GRP PLC/ADR $1.07 billion 2.71 $255.00 million N/A N/A AssetMark Financial $417.94 million 4.39 -$420,000.00 $0.54 46.87

MAN GRP PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than AssetMark Financial.

Profitability

This table compares MAN GRP PLC/ADR and AssetMark Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAN GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A AssetMark Financial -0.16% 2.84% 2.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MAN GRP PLC/ADR and AssetMark Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAN GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 AssetMark Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40

AssetMark Financial has a consensus price target of $27.80, suggesting a potential upside of 9.84%. Given AssetMark Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than MAN GRP PLC/ADR.

Volatility and Risk

MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AssetMark Financial has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.5% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AssetMark Financial beats MAN GRP PLC/ADR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAN GRP PLC/ADR

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries. Man Group plc was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. It provides integrated technology platform for advisers new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform. The company also offers mutual funds to clients of financial advisers; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; record-keeper and third-party administrator services for retirement products; wealth management services for institutional and individual investors; and insurance services on an intermediary basis. It serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Huatai International Investment Holdings Limited.

