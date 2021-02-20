Manna 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $158.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, Manna has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Manna has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $158.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Manna alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001278 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,396.30 or 0.99791618 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002195 BTC.

About Manna

Manna (MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,971,752 coins and its circulating supply is 750,408,360 coins. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.