Manna (MANNA) Market Capitalization Tops $1.58 Million

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Manna has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. Manna has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $1.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manna coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001253 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,282.67 or 1.00609870 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Manna Profile

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,971,206 coins and its circulating supply is 790,701,388 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

