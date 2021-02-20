MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Down 10.1% This Week

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $360,204.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.54 or 0.00484869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00069164 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00086658 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00065955 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00076938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.99 or 0.00405892 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00027896 BTC.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

MAP Protocol Token Trading

MAP Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.