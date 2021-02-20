Marathon Capital Management Acquires 3,613 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 109,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 61.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 32,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $439,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $95.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.45 and its 200 day moving average is $83.70. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $111.07. The stock has a market cap of $178.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.